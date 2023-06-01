Kenneth Okonkwo, one of the media aides to Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has faulted proposed fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu.

Recall Tinubu, during his inaugural speech on Monday, May 29, announced the removal of fuel subsidy which led to a nationwide scarcity and hike of the product.

Kenneth who spoke to ARISE TV on Wednesday, blasted the current administration for inflicting pain on Nigerians within its few days in office.

According to him, the APC flag-bearer (Tinubu), during its campaign, promised Nigerians renewed hope but delivered hopelessness to them on the first day of inauguration.

“We already have a very beautiful model which we placed before the Nigerian people and they already accepted, so wouldn’t need to have a new model. We have a model that we are going to implement at the appropriate time.

“You have seen the model which they (APC) promised you, they promised you renewed hope but from the first day of the inauguration, they gave you renewed hopelessness,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Akinwumi Ambode resurfaces

Not many can boast of running into Lagos politician, Akinwumi Ambode, at any social gathering after the completion of his term as the Governor of…

My wife is too beautiful, I want divorce, man tells court

In a surprising twist, a man has brought his marital woes to a local court in Lusaka, Zambia, stating that he no longer desires his wife, Hilda Mleya, due to…





VIDEO: Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration concert — Portable

Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that organisers of the…

OFFCUT: ‘We can manage 70k successfully as family of four,’ Nigerians reveal

Nigerians have revealed how a family of four can spend the sum of seventy thousand naira judiciously as…

You’re not my president, Pastor Bakare tells Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the…

Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record for most goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

Lionel Messi has broken the record for the most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, during…