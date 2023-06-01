The Leaders of women groups in Nigeria have demanded that the position of Deputy Speaker be reserved for women as the National Assembly members-elect prepare to elect their principal officers.

Reading a statement signed by the women groups to journalists on Thursday in Abuja, the representative of the group Eqy Anazonwu regretted that women represent about forty-four per cent of Nigeria’s voting population, yet less than 5% of the 1,553 women who contested the 2023 elections across Nigeria were elected.

She said despite the consistent push for increased representation of women in politics–elective and appointive positions, the just concluded 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections show alarming underrepresentation of women.

“For instance, of the 1,459 Legislative seats at the state and national levels, so far, women have won only 75 seats. Alarmingly, there are 15 states without a single woman in their State House of Assembly.

“We believe that more women need to be elected as presiding officers and Principal officers positions in the National Assembly of Nigeria, particularly the House of Representatives irrespective of the current numbers,” she noted.

Anazonwu who is also the Coordinator of the Gender Technical Unit (GTU) further stated that women represent about 50% of Nigeria’s population and this should be reflected in the parliament’s leadership as provided for in the National Gender Policy 2022.

She said they firmly believe that diverse legislatures particularly in the leadership are essential for a thriving democracy that truly reflects the interests and experiences of its people by fostering inclusivity and equal representation.

“Being in the position of influence is therefore important to bring women’s voices to the fore in the country.

“Legislatures serve as the foundation of democratic governance, where laws are enacted and societal issues are addressed.

“When legislatures lack diversity, the voices and perspectives of underrepresented communities are often overlooked, leading to policies that fail to address the unique challenges faced by these communities.

“Decisions being made in parliament need to mainstream gender inclusion and equity. With Nigerian women successfully leading in various fields globally, it is vital that they take the lead in parliament and its committees,” she averred.





She maintained that there are qualified and ranking women among the elected National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly.

According to her, having women serve as parliamentary presiding officers and Principal Officers would contribute tremendously to inclusive governance and national development in the next dispensation.

The women groups however demanded that “a woman be elected as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. At least 2 women be elected as the main Principal officers in the House of Representatives.

“That womenn from both houses are elected to chair Grade A committees. More resources be allocated to pursue an equal society.

“It is vital for legislatures to reflect the rich tapestry of their constituents. By consciously repositioning the few elected women, legislatures can benefit from a wide range of perspectives and experiences, leading to better decision-making, fairer policies, and a stronger democracy.”

The statement was signed by 100 Women Lobby Group, Association Against Women, Export, Association Against Women Exploitation and Degradation (AAWE/AAWED), Change Managers International Network Emerge Women Development Initiative, Federation of Muslim Women Association in Nigeria (FOMWAN), FEMINIST WOMANIFESTO, Gender and Constitution Reform Network (GECORN).

Others are the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), National Coalition on Affirmative Action (NCAA), Nigerian Women Politics Forum, Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NTWF), Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center (WARDC), Women in Politics Forum, Women Right to Education Programme (WREP), Womens Rights Advancement and Protection Alternatives (WRAPA), Women Wing of The Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), Women in Management, Business and Public service (WIMBIZ).

