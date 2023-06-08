Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State has revoked the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of a filling station and ordered its demolition.

The governor gave the directive when he inspected the filling station along Ketaren Gwari, in the Minna metropolis.

He explained that the structure was illegal and its location is not safe for the people of the area.

The governor said he had earlier asked them to stop work but they refused, hence, he revoked the licence.

“We have a report of the illegal structure and I have asked the state’s urban development board to stop them from work but they continued, so we revoked the C of O from today, (Wednesday 7th May,2023 ) and we will mark it for demolition,” he asserted.

According to him, “It’s uncalled for in the midst of people, it’s hazardous to their lives and it’s not acceptable,” he said.

