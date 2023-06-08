President General of the Tiv Culture and Social Association in Taraba State, Chief Joshua Ayagwa, expressed his appreciation to the Taraba State House of Assembly in Jalingo for their call to President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on security in certain local government areas in Taraba.

Chief Ayagwa commended the Assembly’s resolution, which emphasized that the persistent killings and attacks by suspected bandits in Wukari, Takum, Ussa, Donga, and Karim-Lamido local governments posed a threat to food security and the overall economy of Taraba, necessitating immediate action by the federal government.

The cultural leader of the Taraba Tiv community praised the state House of Assembly for their courage and proactive measures in ensuring the safety and well-being of the state’s citizens.

“I sincerely commend the Taraba State House of Assembly for their call to declare a state of emergency on security in certain local government areas in Taraba,” said Chief Ayagwa.

“The continuous killings and attacks in Wukari, Takum, Ussa, Donga, and Karim-Lamido local governments by suspected bandits warrant an immediate declaration of a state of emergency on security in those affected areas. As Tiv people of Taraba, we welcome any idea or decision by the government that would bring peace to the state.”

Chief Ayagwa stressed that the banditry activities in the affected local governments posed a significant threat to food security and the overall economy of Taraba. He emphasized the urgent need to flush out the activities of the bandits in the state and declared the Tiv people’s full support for the security agencies involved in the operation.

The cultural leader also urged the state’s youth to refrain from engaging in social media propaganda regarding matters concerning Taraba’s security. He appealed to stakeholders to discourage the spread of false information and the tendency to overreact on social media, as it often created unnecessary tension.

In conclusion, Chief Ayagwa expressed his appreciation once again for the Taraba State House of Assembly’s proactive stance on security and their efforts to address the challenges facing the state.

