No fewer than 28 inmates have breathed the air of freedom through the generosity of the Chief Judge of Niger State, Justice Halima Abdulmalik during her working visit to three Correctional facilities in Minna the state capital and Suleja local government area of the state.

The Chief Judge who embarked on the exercise commenced her working visit to Suleja Federal Correctional Custodial Center on Thursday,the 13th Of April 2023, she also released nine inmates who have served part of their Jail terms.

Justice Abdulmalik had during her visit to the Suleja federal Correctional Custodial center created a stir when she ordered for the immediate arrest of a Police prosecutor Inspector Mohammed Shaibu for falsification of detention warrant which landed one Suleiman Musa in the Custodial center.

Among those inmates that received the blessings of the Chief judge were those that have been languishing in the Custodial facilities without taking them to Court for proper prosecution by the men of the legal unit of the state criminals investigation and intelligent department (SCIID).

They have been in incaceration for four years without their case files being forwarded to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice for their Prosecution in court of competent jurisdiction.

Two other inmates, Umar Garba and Kabiru Salihu were kept in the Custodial center for over four years without being taken to court for Prosecution on a civil matter, the head of Legal Aid Council (LAC) in Niger State Mrs. Bolanle Jibogun told the Chief judge to release them for lack of interest by the Police to prosecut them.

“My Lord. These inmates were here during the last visit to this facility. The police kept on giving frivolous excuses that the investigating Police officer (IPO), handling their investigations is death.

” My Lord we are here again and the same excuses is being repeated by the Police. And from our records, these inmates have spent closer to four years in incarceration.

” I want to urge your Lordship to extend your magnanimity to release and discharge them. With all indication the Police are not ready to prosecute them but to incacerate them. That is our humble request I’m much Obliged My Lord” Mrs. Jibogun submitted.

At this point Justice Halima Ibrahim after listening to the submissions of the Head of Legal Aid Council in the state she then unconditionally released and discharged them stating that ” they can’t continue to remain in detention”

However, the Chief Judge reviewed the case files of some inmates that were kept in Custodial center on minor changes and she directed for their summary trials in the Correctional center by some Magistrates on her entourage and they were tried and convicted with effect from when they were in incarceration. While those with capital offences of armed robbery, culpable homicide, and rape cases were not lucky enough as she directed that they should remain in Custodial center to face their cases in court.