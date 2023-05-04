Niger State House of Assembly has set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the activities of the immediate past chairman of Niger State Universal Basic Education Board(NSUBE), Dr Isah Adamu over the allegation of mismanagement of public funds when his tenure ended at the board.

The committee was to be chaired by a member, representing Kontagora One, Hon. Falalu Bako but the House after due consideration reversed the earlier submission that the committee be headed by Falalu and opted for a member representing Bosso Constituency, Hon. Malik Madaki Basso.

The committee was given one week to report back to the house with its findings.

Four bills were given first reading before the house which includes; the bill for a law to establish Niger State College of Nursing and Midwifery, Niger State Investments Promotion Council and also a bill for a law to establish a public service training institute, Minna.

However, all three bills were executive bills.

