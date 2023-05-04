The House of Representatives has unveiled plans to investigate the activities of Federal Ministry of Interior and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) over the production of Nigerian International passports.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Mohammed Alkali who solicited for the House intervention.

In his lead debate, Hon. Alkali explained that the investigation became necessary due to the funds disbursed to the Nigerian Immigration Service for the production of smart passports which are yet to be operational.

He stated that there were also some infringements in the award process of the contract for the printing of these passports contrary to the procedure of fairness, equity and transparency.

Hon. Alkali also urged the house to direct the Nigerian Immigration Service to suspend the contract and that an Ad-Hoc committee be set up to fully investigate the circumstances surrounding the contract process.

To this end, the House resolved to set up an Ad-hoc Committee that will investigate the allegations.

The Ad-hoc Committee is to be chaired by Hon. Hafis Kawu.

