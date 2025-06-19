NIGCOMSAT accelerator programme 2.0 to boost space-tech innovation – Stakeholders

Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) on Wednesday launched the second phase of its Accelerator Programme, signalling a renewed commitment to advancing Nigeria’s presence in the global space-tech arena and empowering the next generation of indigenous innovators.

The high-profile event, held at the Communications and Digital Economy Complex in Abuja, brought together key government figures, security chiefs, innovators, and development partners under the theme “Innovation in Orbit: Empowering the Next Generation of Space-Tech Entrepreneurs.”

In her opening address, the Managing Director/CEO of NIGCOMSAT, Mrs Jane Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, described the programme as a national milestone aimed at unlocking Nigeria’s space-tech potential.

“Space is no longer a distant frontier; it is a domain of opportunity. This accelerator is more than a programme—it is a movement to reimagine what is possible with satellites, data, software, and the daring minds of Nigerian youth,” she said.

Egerton-Idehen emphasised that as the global space economy approaches a trillion-dollar valuation, Nigeria must transition from being a passive consumer to an active innovator.

She highlighted the accelerator’s role in incubating early-stage ventures, fostering partnerships, and addressing critical national priorities, including broadband access, environmental monitoring, and smart agriculture.

Representing the Inspector-General of Police, Ahmed Sule, a Commissioner of Police, lauded NIGCOMSAT’s initiative as a transformative leap in national infrastructure.

He noted that satellite communications are increasingly vital for enhancing police operations, particularly in hard-to-reach areas.

“With enhanced connectivity, the Force can deepen its use of technology to safeguard lives, protect infrastructure, and respond swiftly to emergencies,” he said, assuring the Police Force’s continued support for the programme.

Also speaking on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff, AVM Nkem Vincent Aguiyi, Chief of Defence Transformation and Innovation, lauded the accelerator as a catalyst for national growth and security.

“This initiative creates fertile ground for defence-tech collaboration and strengthens the foundation of our national resilience. The integration of AI, satellite-enabled surveillance, and secure communication technologies is pivotal to our strategic operations,” he said.

Aguiyi underscored the military’s readiness to partner with innovators to co-develop tools that address evolving security threats, adding that such investments in innovation must be viewed not only as economic but as strategic imperatives.

He called on stakeholders to commit beyond the launch and ensure sustained support through funding, infrastructure, and policy alignment.

The NIGCOMSAT Accelerator Programme 2.0 builds on the success of its inaugural phase, targeting startups in satellite technology, aerospace applications, and data science.

It aims to position Nigeria as a continental leader in the rapidly evolving space-tech industry by providing mentorship, technical support, and access to global markets.

