Adopt out-of-court settlement, civil society council tells Akpabio, Natasha

The National Civil Society Council of Nigeria (NCSCN) has called for a peaceful and out-of-court resolution to the ongoing legal dispute between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, describing the protracted court battle as a waste of time and national resources.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the Executive Director of the Council, Ambassador Blessing Akinlosotu, urged all stakeholders to exercise restraint and avoid further inflaming tensions surrounding the matter, which has generated significant media attention and public commentary in recent weeks.

“This matter has, regrettably, become over-politicized, and every Dick, Tom, and Harry now claims an opinion, often misinformed or exaggerated. We are not here to delve into allegations or counterclaims. Our objective is to call for restraint and discourage the rekindling of a divisive and distracting saga,” Akinlosotu stated.

The Council reminded the public that the dispute is already before competent courts and cautioned against making prejudicial statements or pronouncements that could compromise judicial outcomes or mislead public opinion.

The organisation appealed to elder statesmen and national figures to refrain from making inflammatory remarks that may deepen divisions and called on civil society organisations to focus on national development rather than being used as tools for political agendas.

Reaffirming the Council’s commitment to peace and national stability, Akinlosotu warned that any civil society member found promoting unrest under the guise of civic activism would face sanctions.

The Council therefore urged the judiciary to handle the case with professionalism and objectivity, ensuring justice is based on evidence and due process.

