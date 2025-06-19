Kano emirate council withdraws traditional title from ex-SSG

The Gaya Emirate Council in Kano State has withdrawn the traditional title of Wazirin Gaya from Alhaji Usman Alhaji, a former Secretary to the State Government under ex-Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The decision, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, takes immediate effect.

According to the Council’s Secretary, Alhaji Bello Halilu, the withdrawal was necessitated by “certain unavoidable circumstances”.

ALSO READ: Father kills teenage daughter during domestic dispute in Kano

The move comes after Alhaji Usman publicly criticized the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, accusing the government of mismanagement and excessive borrowing.

He also claimed the state had become unsafe due to a rise in thuggery and criminal activity.

“The Council expressed gratitude for his support to the traditional institution and his efforts in promoting the cultural heritage of the emirate.

“This action underscores the Emirate’s commitment to preserving the sanctity, dignity, and integrity of traditional titles in line with established customs and values. The general public is hereby informed and urged to take note of this development,” Halilu said.

The former SSG had accused the Yusuf-led government of failing woefully in its two years in office and having nothing to show.

He also alleged that the government had infiltrated Kano with thugs and other dangerous criminals, threatening the well-being of the state.