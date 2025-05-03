NHRC seeks AI alignment with human rights principles

As Nigeria joins the global community in commemorating the 2025 World Press Freedom Day, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for the development of ethical and legal frameworks to address the growing challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr Tony Ojukwu, SAN, made this call in Abuja on the eve of the 2025 commemoration, stressing the need for regulations to ensure that AI development aligns with human rights principles, thereby preventing potential abuses and safeguarding fundamental freedoms.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs and External Linkages, Fatimah Agwai Mohammed, the NHRC disclosed that it would soon issue an advisory on the use and deployment of Artificial Intelligence in Nigeria.

The Commission acknowledged that while AI can enhance journalistic processes such as content development, investigative reporting, research and fact-checking, it also poses serious concerns when manipulated for misinformation, cyberbullying, emotional abuse and inciting commentary.

Dr Ojukwu noted that the 2025 theme, “Reporting in the Brave New World – The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media,” is timely, given the exponential growth of digital communication and the increasing use of AI in nearly every aspect of life.

According to him, AI tools have significantly impacted the exercise of the right to freedom of expression by removing barriers to timely and effective communication. However, he added that these same tools have also enabled breaches of media freedom when used unprofessionally and without adherence to ethical standards.

The NHRC boss urged citizens, including journalists, to use AI responsibly and positively, in order to deepen the realisation of the right to freedom of expression and media freedom, while avoiding inciting statements against constituted authorities and other members of the public.

In a similar vein, Dr Ojukwu called on those in authority to support journalists in the discharge of their constitutional duties, which include holding the government accountable to the people.

He further urged all stakeholders to recognise the press as a vital partner in the democratic process and to refrain from any form of confrontation or interference with the lawful duties of journalists and media workers, warning that such actions would place them on the wrong side of the law.

World Press Freedom Day, celebrated every 3rd of May since 1993, serves as a reminder to governments of their obligation to uphold press freedom, and to journalists of their duty to adhere to professional ethics in the discharge of their responsibilities.

