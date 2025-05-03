Imansuagbon appeals to Nigerians on Gen. Danjuma’s self-defence stance

Edo-born legal practitioner, politician, and philanthropist, Mr Kenneth Imansuagbon, has appealed to Nigerians to heed the advice of retired General Theophilus Danjuma and defend themselves in the face of rising insecurity and the government’s failure to ensure adequate protection.

Imansuagbon, popularly known as the “Rice Man” for his longstanding humanitarian efforts, made the call during a press interaction held to mark his 59th birthday anniversary.

The former Edo State governorship aspirant expressed deep concern over the nation’s deteriorating security situation, stating that his birthday was not a time for celebration but one for sober reflection.

“At 59, I should be celebrating progress, not speaking on government failure. People are being killed, kidnapped, and displaced daily, yet the government appears powerless,” Imansuagbon lamented.

He criticised what he described as the silence and inaction of both federal and state governments amid persistent incidents of banditry, terrorism, and communal clashes.

“The Nigerian state has failed in its primary responsibility to protect lives and property. When the government is silent, the people must not be silent. We must defend ourselves,” he said.

Throwing his weight behind General Danjuma’s call for citizens to take up self-defence, Imansuagbon stressed the need for Nigerians to begin organising local security initiatives to safeguard their communities.

“If we don’t defend ourselves, who will? Waiting for Abuja to act is becoming dangerous. We need vigilance groups, neighbourhood watch teams, and strong community action,” the philanthropist submitted.

He called on lawmakers and state governors to go beyond mere policy declarations by actively supporting community-driven defence strategies through proper funding and implementation.

“We are not calling for lawlessness. We are calling for action. The constitution does not say we should fold our arms while criminals take over,” he said.

Imansuagbon urged Nigerians not to succumb to fear but to stand firm in defence of their lives and communities.

“Our lives matter. Our families matter. If the government won’t fight for us, we must organise for ourselves with courage, unity, and purpose,” he charged.

He concluded by expressing gratitude to God for his life’s journey, adding that he looks forward to the future with hope and optimism.

