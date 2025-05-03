2027: Umahi will deliver Igbo votes to Tinubu – Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has lauded the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, for his unwavering commitment to the progress of the Southeast region since his appointment.

According to the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Umahi’s performance as Minister has affirmed that the South East will support and vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

The Igbo group made this known in a statement signed by its Deputy President, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and National Spokesperson, Chief Thompson Ohio, over the weekend.

They also declared the former Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, as the Igbo National Political Leader.

The statement reads: “In a resolute declaration reflective of both our historical legacy and our unwavering commitment to progress, the apex Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, proclaims that the Southeast region unequivocally supports President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This declaration is aligned with the vision and leadership of our newly appointed Igbo National Political Leader and Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi.

“Our rigorous examination, conducted with scrupulous diligence over the past decade, scrutinizes the contributions of various political actors to the advancement of the Southeast region in economic growth, infrastructure development, and political relevance within the national context. The findings from this comprehensive analysis present an irrefutable case that Senator Dave Umahi’s leadership distinguishes itself above all others, particularly in contrast to Mr Peter Obi and Governor Hope Uzodinma.

“Senator Umahi’s accomplishments as the former Governor of Ebonyi State, former Chairman of the Southeast Governors’ Forum, and currently as the Minister of Works highlight an extraordinary trajectory of transformative governance. Serving from 2015 to 2023, he remarkably transitioned Ebonyi State from one of the least developed regions in Nigeria to a bastion of modern infrastructure and exemplary human capital development. Under his stewardship, the state not only improved its economic standing but also emerged as a critical agricultural and food hub for both the Southeast and the nation at large.

“It is important to recognize that while we honour the contributions of other notable Igbo leaders, including Mr Obi’s tenure as Governor of Anambra and Senator Uzodinma’s leadership of Imo State, the impact of Senator Umahi’s governance is simply unparalleled. As Chairman of the Southeast Governors’ Forum, he effectively negotiated significant upgrades with the Federal Government, such as the enhancement of the Francis Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, transitioning it to full international operational status complete with cutting-edge facilities. Additionally, he championed the establishment of a second international airport in Abakaliki, thereby amplifying the region’s connectivity.

“Senator Umahi’s leadership further extended to establishing the first regional security outfit in Southeast Nigeria, addressing the pressing insecurity challenges that have long plagued our communities. His strategic manoeuvre of guiding the Southeast political leadership from opposition parties to the mainstream All Progressives Congress (APC) is recognised as one of the most astute political decisions in this decade.

“Following 21 months of impactful service as Minister of Works, the ongoing revolutionary infrastructural projects in the Southeast have reshaped the economic landscape, instilling new hope and vision within the Igbo Nation. These visible federal initiatives promise to enhance the region’s economic viability and security for the next 30 years, all diligently supervised by Senator Umahi and endorsed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The indelible effects of strong leadership under President Tinubu’s administration have fundamentally altered the political calculus in the Southeast. In light of this, it is increasingly untenable for any opposition coalition of politicians to mislead our populace into opposing the current administration.

“As President Tinubu approaches the two-year milestone of his presidency on May 29, 2027, Ohanaeze Ndigbo conveys our unwavering assurance that Senator Dave Umahi is the singular, trusted political leader of the Southeast, endowed with the mandate to enhance our collective voice in support of President Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

“In this critical juncture of our history, we affirm our commitment to unity, progress, and the resolute advocacy for the interest of the Igbo people within the broader national discourse. The path forward is one of collaboration and mutual respect, and Ohanaeze Ndigbo stands ready to champion the ideals that will propel our region into a future defined by prosperity and opportunity.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE