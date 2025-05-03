Adebanjo worked, laboured for Nigeria – Archbishop Fape

The Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, The Most Rev’d Dr Olusina Fape, has described the late leader of Afenifere, Pa Samuel Ayo Adebanjo, as one who worked and laboured for Nigeria throughout his life, advocating for a true federal state built on equity, fairness and justice.

Fape, who also serves as the Bishop of the Diocese of Remo, made this remark at the order of funeral service held on Saturday at St. Phillip’s Anglican Church, Isanya Ogbo, Ijebu, in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The cleric noted that the late Bajulaiye of Ile Ife was not a fair-weather or chameleon politician, unlike many of today’s politicians who, he said, frequently “jump” from one political party to another.

Bishop Fape observed that the late Baba Ijo of St. Phillip’s Anglican Church, Isanya Ogbo, was as bold as a lion because he firmly believed in honesty, integrity and truth, just like his mentor, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“Tributes from friends and foes of Pa Ayo Adebanjo in their various forms since his death have echoed the life of a man who did not sacrifice integrity on the altar of filthy lucre.

“He was an unrepentant Awoist. What this means is that Chief Adebanjo lived and operated with clearly defined goals and ideology, just like his mentor: Chief Obafemi Awolowo,” he added.

The service was attended by the governors of Ogun, Lagos, and Oyo States—Prince Dapo Abiodun and his wife Bamidele, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Engr Seyi Makinde—as well as former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; former Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Yemi Cardoso; and the former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

Speaking on the theme “The Glory of a Purposeful Life,” Fape affirmed that the late Adebanjo indeed lived a life of purpose for both the nation and humanity.

He lamented that the passing of ideological political figures like Chief Awolowo and Adebanjo could further accelerate the proliferation of political parties in Nigeria without any defined ideological structure.

Bishop Fape said, “As we celebrate the purposeful life of Chief Ayo Adebanjo today, a progressive democrat par excellence, it is very sad that his exit, in addition to the earlier exit of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, would further increase the emergence of political parties in our nation without proper political ideological configuration.

“From his time in the Action Group, to the Unity Party of Nigeria, to the Social Democratic Party and the emergence of the Fourth Republic’s progressive party, the Alliance for Democracy (AD), of which Chief Ayo Adebanjo was a founding member in 1999, he had been very consistent.

“Chief Ayo Adebanjo was not like many politicians of our days, who are mere chameleons and fair-weather politicians jumping from one party to another.

“It is very sad for somebody to have been part of an administration or government for sixteen years, and because he has lost out to another political party in an election, to now be describing his former political party as corrupt, reckless or irresponsible.

“How come that they have quickly forgotten that they were part of the corruption, recklessness and rottenness of the past administrations?

“It is only in Nigeria this can happen, where people have no sense of shame and are only out for personal monetary gain and not to serve the overall good of their country. Because of lack of clear political ideology, that is why some politicians today who are considered as rogues, corrupt and wanted for the evils they have done in one party quickly run to another party.

“While in one political party, they were devils and corrupt, but by the time they migrate or defect to another political party, they suddenly become saints and are spared their previous corruption charges.

“That is why I pity many of our politicians who have wasted the destiny of this nation, thinking that they are clever, jumping from one political party to another, claiming they are on a rescue mission in this nation; when in fact, they are only on a mission of self-survival and relevance. They are not clever. They are men and women without any clear purpose for coming into politics.

“No wonder, Myles Munroe says, ‘When the purpose of a thing is not known, abuse becomes inevitable.’ Therefore, except many of the present-day politicians at national, state and local government levels ask for forgiveness, they will suffer the consequences of their wrongdoings against this nation together with their upcoming generations.”

Other dignitaries present included former Governors of Ogun State, Senator Gbenga Daniel and Senator Ibikunle Amosun; former Minister of Education, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili and her husband; Dr Solomon Asemota SAN; Chief Ayo Opadokun; Senator Femi Okurounmu; Senator Adegbenga Kaka; and Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele.

The Bishop urged Nigerians to emulate Adebanjo by living a purposeful life devoid of greed and corruption.

He said, “Brothers and sisters, let us believe in the Nigeria that Chief Ayo Adebanjo laboured and worked for. Let us resolve to live a purposeful life devoid of greed and corruption.

“Let us think of what to do to make our country great. By the grace of God, Nigeria will rise again. Today, you may wish to ask yourself, if you die now, will it be said of you that you have fulfilled your purpose in life? Until we can provide a clear answer to the question of purpose, our lives will not be impactful or meaningful.”

In his remarks, Governor Abiodun described Pa Adebanjo as a dogged crusader for federalism, whose passing marked the end of an era in Nigeria’s political history.

He said the late Afenifere leader was a symbol of Yoruba resistance to marginalisation.

