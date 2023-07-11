On Tuesday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) described the Maputo Protocol as essential for advancing women’s rights on the African continent.

Chief Tony Ojukwu (SAN), the Commission’s Executive Secretary, said the Commission reflects upon the significant milestone and acknowledges the strides made towards gender equality in the African Continent.

He stated this on the eve of the Commemoration of the two decades of adoption of the Protocol, noting that several challenges still persist in achieving women’s civil, political, social, economic, and cultural rights on the continent of Africa.

A statement by the Director of Corporate Affairs and External Linkages of the NHRC, Agharese Arese, said the Maputo Protocol, also known as the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa, was adopted in Maputo, Mozambique by the Heads of States and Government of the African Union on July 11, 2003, to promote and protect the rights of women in Africa.

The statement said the Protocol offers protection from discrimination, gender-based violence, harmful practices, armed conflicts, disabilities, and distress.

The Protocol also offers African women guarantees of the right to dignity, integrity, and security of person, equality in marriage and before the law, political participation, social welfare and economic empowerment, inheritance, sustainable development, health, and reproductive rights.

Over the past two decades, the NHRC said, the protocol has been a guiding framework to promote equality and eliminate discrimination, violence, and harmful practices against women and girls.

Ojukwu reiterated that while Nigeria has made significant progress in advancing women’s rights, challenges still need to be addressed urgently.

According to the NHRC boss, the Commission recognizes the importance of collaborative and concerted efforts to address the challenges of gender-based violence, discrimination, harmful traditional practices, and the socioeconomic disparities that continue to impede women’s progress.

“We call upon all stakeholders, including the government, development partners, civil society organizations, and the private sector, to join hands with us to intensify our commitment to eliminate these obstacles as we particularly urge the Legislature to domesticate the Protocol to ensure its effective implementation,” Ojukuwu said.

Stating further, Chief Ojukwu emphasized that in line with the Maputo Protocol, the National Human Rights Commission will continue to play a pivotal role in promoting gender equality and ensuring the protection and enforcement of women’s rights.

“We will collaborate with government institutions, civil society organizations, and international partners to strengthen legal frameworks, enhance access to justice, provide support services for survivors of gender-based violence, and raise awareness about the rights of women and girls,” he said.