Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of a 24-year-old tiler, Yusuf Olalekan Ibrahim, from Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos State over offences bordering on cybercrime.

Yusuf was convicted alongside Abdulazeez Taofeek Ademola from Oyan in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State and Nurudeen Abdulmajeed from Ile-odo compound, Lasoju in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State by Justice Mahmoud Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin.

A statement by the Head, Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, said that the trio of Yusuf, Abdulazeez and Nurudeen had upon arraignment, pleaded guilty to the separate charge preferred against them.

In the course of trial, counsel to the EFCC, Mustapha Kaigama urged the court to take judicial notice of the admittance of guilt by the defendants and the uncontroverted evidence adduced by the prosecution to convict them as charged.

Justice Abdulgafar in his judgement on Monday, July 10, 2023, agreed that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against the defendants to warrant their conviction.

Consequently, the Judge sentenced Yusuf to six months suspended imprisonment and ordered that one iPhone 12 pro max and the sum of $200 be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Similarly, Abdulazeez was sentenced to six months imprisonment at the Nigerian Correctional Centre. The judge also ordered that one iPhone 11 Promax, iPhone x, HP laptop, one MacBook, one Toyota Camry and the sum of $100, which he benefited from the crime be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Justice Abdulgafar also sentenced Nurudeen to six months suspended imprisonment at the Nigerian Correctional Centre. The court also ordered that one iPhone 6 and the sum of $100 (One Hundred United States Dollars) which he benefited from the proceed of unlawful activity be forfeited to the Federal Government.

