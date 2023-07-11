President Bola Tinubu has appointed Sunday Moses, a videographer with Television Continental, as his Personal Assistant (Videography).

The appointment of Moses, among other persons was made public on Tuesday, 11th of July 2024 following the release of the list of names of the president’s Special Advisers.

Moses has worked closely for Tinubu since 2014, documenting his activities locally and internationally.

Prior to his appointment, he covered the conflict between government offices at Tuareg rebels in Mali.

Moses has earned the nickname ‘prophet’ within Tinubu’s camp for accurately predicting the results of the Presidential primary, the general election and who Tinubu would pick as his running mate.

He is also fondly referred to as ‘tallest’ because of his huge stature.

“I was the brains behind Fireworks, an interview programme on TVC which has become one of the most watched TV programmes,” he stated in his résumé.

