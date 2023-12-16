The first Olympic mini-size FIFA stadium constructed for N1.2 billion was commissioned on Friday in Birnin-Kebbi, the capital of Kebbi State, amidst pomp and pageantry.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, FIFA Head of Development Programme for Africa, Mr Solomon Mundega, stated that the world football governing body was happy with the construction and commissioning of a mini stadium in Kebbi State, as the state now has its own FIFA standard facility that can be used for local matches.

“This is indeed a realisation of positive development for the state, as the stadium is the first of its kind in Nigeria; this is why it is historic for us to come here.”.

According to him, FIFA is working on another one in Delta State as well as another one in Abuja.

He stated further that FIFA wants to achieve the required standard for Nigeria, such as the ones in Morocco, Tanzania, and South Africa, adding that FIFA wants Nigeria to have high-quality facilities for its national team as training camps.

In his submission, the Kebbi State chapter Chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Abubakar Cika Ladan, said the commissioning of the stadium was what the football federation in the state has been waiting for, as the project would have been completed in 2021, but COVID-19 and other factors were impediments to its completion eight months ago.

Cika Ladan said the major problem being faced in football events in the state was a lack of facilities for the players to showcase themselves, pointing out that with football clubs in the state, they can train at the FIFA stadium before going for their matches.

In a vote of thanks, the State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Alhaji Nurudeen Fingía, thanked FIFA for constructing the mini stadium, which is historic in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

GSK/P&G exit: Why investors are leaving Nigeria — Atedo Peterside

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside has revealed cogent reasons investors are running away from…

How my client raped me during ritual at his house — Female traditional healer

A 26-year-old South African female traditional healer has narrated her horrifying experience of being allegedly raped by…

Naira falls to N1,099/$, closes gap to parallel market value

The official foreign exchange (FX) market on Friday oscillated downwards, thereby shrinking the gap/spread between the official and…

RIVERS CRISIS: Wike’s loyalists restrategise, insist on Fubara’s impeachment

IN spite of the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the face-off between Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Mr Nyesom Wike, there are…

Why the north suddenly cares about northern lives

It should be made clear from the outset that I am overwrought with immense grief by the heartbreaking but…

Naked Olympics: Sporty naturists take to the beach in Rio to compete at the Naked Olympics

A group of brave nudists are competing in Rio’s NAKED Olympics every weekend, in a stripped back version of…