The immediate past lawmaker in the Ilorin East/West federal constituency in Kwara state, Hon. Abdulganiyu Cook-Olododo, has facilitated free ICT training and laptops for 180 youth in the constituency.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the five-day computer training programme for the youth in Ilorin at the weekend, whereby brand new HP laptops were presented to the constituents, the former lawmaker charged the beneficiaries to cascade the knowledge gained among other members of the constituency and make judicious use of the items to improve their socioeconomic lives.

The former lawmaker represented The ex-chairman of Ilorin East local government at the event, Hon. Ahmed Babatunde Saad, said that the provision, coordinated by Synergy Impact Consultant Limited, would also help check youth unemployment in the constituency.

Hon. Olododo, who represented the constituency in the ninth National Assembly, said that the ICT training and free laptops presented to the youth are capable of empowering and providing them with knowledge and opportunities to explore the world.

He said that he was determined to continue to work for the people towards making life better for the youth, women, and general populace in the constituency as well as in the state in general.

Alhaji Cook-Olododo, who was chairman of the House Committee on National Planning and Economic Development in the ninth National Assembly, urged the beneficiaries not to sell the items presented to them but to utilise the knowledge garnered during the ICT training programme towards their personal and overall development of the state.

Also speaking, the executive director of the Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI), Profesor Lateef Sanni, who was represented by Dr Kunle Ogungbe, said that the institute would monitor the effective utilisation of the laptops among the beneficiaries, adding that they should be prepared to respond to inquiries sent to them on how the presentation had impacted their lives.

In their separate speeches, chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ilorin South and Ilorin East local government areas, Alhaji Hakeem Jaji and Hon. Habeeb Lawal, respectively, commended the former lawmaker for providing the youth with free ICT training and HP laptops, saying that the provisions would help improve the socioeconomic lives of the beneficiaries.

The event was attended by APC leaders in the Ilorin East and Ilorin South local government areas, among other dignitaries.

On behalf of other beneficiaries, Miss Abdulkarim Rukayat Ayomide and Mr Aweda Akeem appreciated the facilitator of the programme, praying for success in his future endeavours.

