Why I fear for the future of my children —Timi Dakolo

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Timi Dakolo, is worried, but his worries may not be far to seek as he fears that the Nigerian society which is fast-losing value for life, dignity and respect may take its toll on the lives of his children.

Dakolo expressed in an instagram post, what he described as his greatest fear for his children as they continue to grow in a society that seems not to have moral values anymore.

The singer, who is a father of three in the post shared on his Instagram handle, said he was constantly troubled about how many people come on Social media platforms to use words that breed moral decadence in the society.

The ‘Iyawo Mi’ singer who has many popular singles to his name has become one of Nigeria’s most sought-after singer and songwriter with recognitions within and outside the country.

Sharing his views about the sharp decline in good moral values among young Nigerians, Dakolo said certain comments on social media platforms these days has heightened his fears about the society and the people whom his children will someday dwell with.

According to him, “I see some comments on Social media and my biggest fear is that my children will someday walk among and dwell among these kinds of people and their children,” he said.

