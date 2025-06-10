FG commissions new power project in Borno

Vice President Kashim Shettima has commissioned a new 1×7.5MVA 33kV/11kV distribution injection substation at Borno State University (BSU) executed by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

Nigerian Tribune reports that the project is expected to improve the quality and reliability of electricity supply to the university and vulnerable communities around the university.

The project, implemented under NDPHC’s Distribution Intervention Projects (DIPs) are 1×7.5MVA 33/11kV injection substation, 3km of 33kV transmission line, 2.5km of 11kV distribution line, 2.5km of low-tension (LT) line and three 500KVA distribution transformers.

The vice president, who is also the chairman board of the NDPHC, said the project is a key step toward achieving President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope power sector reform agenda to attain universal access to electricity through targeted interventions by NDPHC.

The managing director/CEO of NDPHC, Engineer Jennifer Adighije highlighted the company’s role in bridging the infrastructure gap across Nigeria’s electricity value chain.

“We are here to commission and hand over a special intervention project to the distribution company that will manage and operate this asset. This 7.5MVA distribution injection substation is a testament to our mandate of scaling power generation and associated transmission and distribution networks, ensuring quality and uninterruptible electricity reaches the last mile.”

“This project affirms our commitment to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, particularly in promoting energy inclusion and enhancing electricity access for underserved communities in Borno State.”

The Managing Director, Yola Electricity Distribution Company, Abdulrahman Isa, thanked the NDPHC and the Federal Government for the intervention saying the facility would enhance service delivery to the university and surrounding communities on the long term.