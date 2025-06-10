Nigerian researcher develops green hydrogen system to address Africa’s energy crisis

A Nigerian researcher, Emmanuel Olusegun Ogundimu is leading the charge in developing green hydrogen technologies to address Africa’s persistent energy challenges.

His work at South Africa’s Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) is advancing innovative systems that provide clean, sustainable power to communities beyond the reach of conventional grid infrastructure.

As a postdoctoral fellow with TUT’s Green Hydrogen Research Group, he is leading a project titled Design and Implementation of a Low-Cost Hydrogen-Fuel Cell Powered Inverter. The initiative focuses on delivering sustainable energy access to rural areas, free from dependence on fossil fuels.

Working under the mentorship of Dr Coneth Graham Richards, the research explores the production of green hydrogen—generated by using solar or wind electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. The hydrogen is stored and later used to generate electricity through fuel cells, enabling a continuous, zero-emission power supply for homes, schools, and healthcare centres.

This innovation is particularly suited to remote communities, where natural resources such as sunlight and water are abundant, but grid connections remain limited. Unlike conventional batteries, which are expensive, degrade over time, and pose disposal challenges, hydrogen offers a more sustainable and longer-lasting energy storage alternative.

The system also incorporates water recycling and purification, creating a closed-loop model that is not only energy-efficient but also environmentally resilient, an important feature for water-scarce regions. The compact, modular design integrates solar panels, electrolysis units, hydrogen storage, and fuel cells into a single deployable unit tailored for rural settings.

By enabling energy independence and reducing reliance on diesel generators or unstable power grids, the technology addresses both environmental and socio-economic issues affecting many African communities.

This body of work gained international recognition during the UK2070 Commission’s visit to TUT in March 2024, which helped foster new research partnerships between South African and UK institutions, including Teesside University.

Ogundimu’s contributions have earned him over 110 academic citations and invitations to present at major conferences across Africa and the United States.

He is also a recognised member of the Golden Key International Honour Society, honoured for his leadership and excellence in sustainable energy research.

With a strong focus on practical implementation and local adaptation, his research seeks to ensure that Africa plays an active role in the global transition to net-zero emissions, driving solutions that are not only technically sound but inclusive, affordable, and future-ready.