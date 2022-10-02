New NIPE exco charged on continuity of power sector development

Members of the newly elected executives of the Nigerian Institution of Power Engineers (NIPE), Ibadan chapter have been charged to continue with the template left behind by the immediate past executives of the institution targeted at improving the Nigerian power sector.

Immediate past chairman of NIPE, Mr Folarin Bello, made the charge during the election and swearing-in ceremony of the new executives held in Ibadan the Oyo State capital recently.

Bello stated that: “I give thank to God almighty who spared our lives to witness today’s handing over of mantle leadership of NIPE Ibadan Chapter to Mr Olusola Taiwo Ojo, MNSE, MNIPE and other executive members to lead our great institution for the next two years.

“I am using this opportunity of this wonderful occasion to charge the new exco to continue where we stopped, ensure the adoption of the power sector development template we were using and I pray that God continues to guide them accordingly. As I said during the last Annual General Meeting I will do everything within my power to render advice where required so that the new chairman and other executive mnembers can succeed.”

The election produced: Olusola Taiwo Ojo, MNSE, MNIPE (Chairman), Busari Saheed, MNSE, MNIPE (Deputy Chairman), Suara Saheed, MNSE, MNIPE (Vice-Chairman), O.O Ojekunle, MNIPE (Technical Secretary), Mrs Bamidele Oladunni, MNSE, MNIPE (Assistant Technical Secretary), Simeon Afolabi, MNSE, MNIPE (Treasurer), Samuel Oladipo, MNSE, MNIPE (Publicity Secretary), Mrs Ekone Aderonke, MNSE, MNIPE (Financial Secretary) Kazeem Ogunbiyi, MNIPE (General Secretary), Segun Odedele, MNSE, MNIPE (Assistant General Secretary), Afolabi Waheed, MNSE, MNIPE (Membership Secretary), Dr Taiwo Oyedemi FNIPE (Ex-Officio) and Ibraheem Folarin Bello, FNSE, FNIPE (immediate past Chairman).

