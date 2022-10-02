NDE offers business training to beneficiaries of enviropreneurship development scheme in Ekiti

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced basic business training for beneficiaries of its enviropreneurship development scheme across the 16 Local Government Area of the Ekiti State.

The Director General of the NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, while speaking during the flag-off of the training in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital said the initiative was necessary as part of its responsibility of providing employment for people and as well end the cycle of poverty in the society.

Represented by the NDE state coordinator, Emmanuel Ojo, the DG noted that the thirty beneficiaries had been trained in the past by the agency on arts and crafts ” particularly on how to covert waste products in the environment to useful and money-making ventures.”

He said the training was to expose the beneficiaries to basic knowledge of starting, financing and sustaining business ventures from the skills acquired towards making them financially independent and in turn create job opportunities for others.

According to him, “Nevertheless, the Directorate understands that self-employment should not be limited to the level of skill acquisition only. Beneficiaries should be trained on how to set up a business from the skill acquired so as not only to provide employment for themselves alone but to equally generate business/employment for others.

“Consequently, beneficiaries of today’s event will be trained on how to start, sustain and be successful in their various businesses. They will be exposed to various training modules ranging from Motivation for Entrepreneurs, Forms of Business and legal Responsibilities How to source for fund to start business, Record Keeping, Costing of Product/Service, Marketing, Business Ethics, Purchasing and Stock Control, Causes and Prevention of Business Failure, among others.

“The main objective of the training is to acquaint the beneficiaries with the required knowledge on starting, running and sustaining a business successfully.”

He congratulated the beneficiaries for being selected to be part of the initiative, urging them to be committed in a bid to increase their knowledge base which would gear towards enhancing economic sustenance.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NDE offers business training to beneficiaries of enviropreneurship development scheme in Ekiti





NDE offers business training to beneficiaries of enviropreneurship development scheme in Ekiti