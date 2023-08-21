Mohammed Idris, the recently appointed Minister of Information and National Orientation, has asserted the ministry’s commitment to honesty and transparency in its communication.

Following his inauguration, Idris addressed the press, stating that he had received a directive from the President to prioritise truthfulness in his role.

He emphasised that this commitment to the truth has established a new covenant between the government and the Nigerian populace.

He said, “As a minister of Information and National Orientation, I have the duty of telling Nigerians the true picture of what transpired about the various programmes and projects of the administration in all sectors.

“Being truthful and effective as minister of Information is essential to engendering the trust of the people in various programmes and projects of the administration.”