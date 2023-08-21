Troops of Operation Hadin Kai, fighting Boko Haram in the North-East region, have rescued another Chibok girl, Mary Nkeki, and her husband, Malum Adam.

The Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen. Gold Chibuisi disclosed this during a press briefing at Maimalari barracks in Maiduguri on Monday.

He noted that, while in captivity, Mary was forcefully married to Adam, a Boko Haram fighter, and she is now 27 years old.

According to him, Mary, who was abducted in 2014 by Boko Haram insurgents and was on serial number 55 of the abducted Chibok girl list,

“Since her rescue, she has undergone a thorough medical examination in our medical facility”.

“She has been adequately resuscitated and will be handed over to Borno State.”.

Assuring the commitment of the military to restoring peace and security in the North-East, the TC said the troops will continue using kinetic and non-kinetic techniques in rescuing the remaining Chibok girls.

In an interview with journalists, Mary said “During my captivity at Sambisa Forest, I gave birth to two female children, both of whom are deceased”.

“My husband, Adam, is repentant Boko Haram; as I’m talking to you now, I don’t know his whereabouts since we escaped from the forest to meet troops of the 81 Task Force Battalion at Dikwa”.

