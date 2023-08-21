Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has pledged his unalloyed support for traditional rulers in order to engender a peaceful and investment-friendly domains.

This is just as the governor called on all Deltans to be committed to making the state the investment destination of the world.

Oborevwori made the call on Monday in an address read on his behalf by his deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, at the Second Coronation Anniversary celebration of the Olu of Warri Kingdom, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III at the Olu Palace, Warri, Delta State.

He said, “It gives me great pleasure, indeed, a great honour to be here to celebrate a King who is a great image maker, a great marketer of Warri Kingdom nay Delta State to the world.

“Your Majesty, we are aware of your success stories in breaking new grounds in bilateral relationships with countries, this is highly commendable as it is in line with our administration’s commitment to making Delta State the investment destination of the world through our MORE Agenda.

“It is remarkable that within your two years on the exalted throne of your forefathers that the Federal Government, has also, recognized your achievements and conferred on you, the prestigious award of the Commander of the Federal Republic, CFR.

“As you mark this great anniversary, may God continue to grant you the means to ensure good, purposeful leadership and may your people, our people continue to support you to ensure that your good intentions yield desired results.

“Your Majesty, it is the right thing to do for those we lead to respect us as it is Biblical for them to do so.

“The book of Romans chapter 13 verse one made it clear that, “Every person is to be in subjection to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those which exist are established by God.”

“It is on this note that I wish to assure you, Your Majesty that as a government, we shall continue to support our traditional rulers because we are aware of the roles that you play in ensuring peaceful Kingdoms; if your kingdoms are peaceful, our state will be peaceful and our programmes will be delivered successfully to the benefits of all Deltans and humanity.

“Your Majesty, it is on this note that once again, I on behalf of the government and the good people of Delta State, say, congratulations and happy coronation anniversary.”





The colourful, well-attended, ceremony featured payment of homages to Ogiame Atuwatse III by chiefs and various groups from the Warri kingdom, neighbours and Itsekiri in the diaspora.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE