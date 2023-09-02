Pageant enthusiasts recently urged stakeholders to unite and regulate the industry’s well-respected pageant organisation.

They made the call at the Pageant Conference themed “The Future of the Pageant Industry: Grooming the Next Generation of Beauty Queens.”

The convener, Mrs Winfrey Agbelese, said the idea behind The Pageant Conference is to bring the Nigerian pageant industry under one roof.

The former beauty queen said coming under one roof will eliminate stakeholders fighting themselves. But instead to encourage fighting together to achieve the collective aim of growing the industry.

“Pageantry literally has a whole lot of potentials but because of unnecessary competition, there is bad blood in the space.

“Negativism, to be precise, is slowly killing the industry and it has definitely made it not to go far as we need it to.

“This conference is literally to have conversations regarding the pageant industry, talk about the issues, the challenges, the plagues of the industry and the possible solutions moving forward,” she said.

She noted that there are a lot of scandals in the industry but the truth is that everything great has a good side and a bad side.

“Now, what we are doing is to amplify the great side about the pageant industry.

“There has been misconceptions. People are talking about how girls literally sell their bodies or do certain things.

“But then again, a woman being proud of how she looks, how she speaks, how she thinks, trying to amplify and make life a better place and also help other people literally is not a bad thing.





“The industry teaches you to poise yourself properly, mentally, it literally prepares you for the world, allows you to speak well to stand up to talk.

“To be able to stand in any room or in any country and deliver a compelling statement,” she said.

Agbelese, a broadcast journalist and founder of The Pageant Academy, added that beauty queens also go into community services after dropping their crown and that the fact they are pretty doesn’t mean they are not intelligent.

“Pageant girls after dropping their crown on stage are literally in the slums doing community services, pushing the industry, and pushing their communities.

“I have been involved in several and past projects. We have visited hospitals, orphanage homes and all. These are the things that people need to see and these are things we need to amplify.

“Yes, we look good but that doesn’t mean we don’t have things in our head, doesn’t mean we don’t have projects. We also have things that are close to our heart. So yes, that is the good part and it definitely outweighs the misconceptions,” she said.

Media personality, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, who was a speaker at the event said that pageantry is not a platform to showcase beauty alone but a platform to impact lives.

“This is a platform to impact lives, develop tourism in the country, share knowledge, experience and help each other grow. Use this platform to find the problem within the industry and create a solution.

“Yes, people judge ladies in pageantry but this is an opportunity for you to redirect and redefine the narrative. Don’t give up on pageantry, there are so many opportunities in this industry,” she said.

Mrs Omolayo Oyawoye, a child behaviour therapist further advised other enthusiasts and aspirants to be their biggest cheer leader and never let anything pull them away from their passion.

“Let go, do not be defined by what has happened to you or your childhood. There is more to you than you already know and there is more to you beyond your beauty,” she said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…