NEDC graduates 30 in fabrication of energy-efficient stoves, briquettes

North-East Development Commission (NEDC) on Friday graduated 30 artisans who participated in a one-week training on the fabrication of efficient stoves and briquette production from agricultural and domestic waste.

At the end of the training, 54 years old Mrs Esther Jonah Febinuins emerged overall best in the fabrication of efficient stoves and briquette production from agricultural and domestic waste.

Speaking at the closing ceremony and presentation of certificates to the participants, the Acting Coordinator of the Bauchi State office of the NEDC, Ibrahim Mohammed Bashir said that “the participants and the trainers have performed very well, it was an impressive performance”.

He added that “as was said at the opening ceremony, this is the training of trainers and they have now been trained as trainers so, it is expected that they will be training other batches in their own respective states.

According to him, “It has already been stated that the NEDC will give them some of the equipment they need in order to empower them to be able to train others in their respective areas of proficiency.”

The AGM assured that if any of them encounters any problems, they will be sorted out in consultation with the NEDC saying, “We will make sure that the program is made to run smoothly so that the aim of training them will be achieved.

Speaking to Journalists, an elated Mrs Esther Jonah commended NEDC for the training which she said has exposed them to the technology of reducing unemployment among teeming youths and creating sources of making genuine wealth.

She said that “Of a truth, the experience I have gotten here is that whenever someone is going for a workshop, he should go there with the mind of wanting to achieve something better because the first day we came here I was thinking that it will take us only three days but because it was a very good experience, we put in our best effort there”

“all the trainers really tried for us to make sure that we gained what really brought us here. They showed and taught us a lot of things that when we go back we will be able to replicate to others and thereby eradicate poverty in the North-East sub-region. We really got what they impacted in us”, she added.

Esther Jonah said that she was motivated to fight among the men because she has believe in herself coupled with faith in God for the ability to perform saying, “God is always by my side and I know that if I trust in God, He will continue to lead me wherever I go. I did not fear anything. That is the reason I put in my best and to the glory of God, I emerged the best.”

She then called on the Federal Government to come to their support by providing the necessary things needed for the participants to practice what they have learnt adding that they from Taraba state will form a group in order to be able to perform.

The training was put together by the NEDC as part of the effort to eradicate poverty and make youths employers of labour in the subregion.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’





EXPERTS say that the use of sexual performance-enhancing drugs is an emerging public health issue that requires a university-wide health advocacy campaign to stop among unmarried students in Nigerian universities…NEDC graduates 30