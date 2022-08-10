NDLEA seizes Cannabis Sativa worth N30m in Nasarawa

Nasarawa State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has seized about 1,659 tons of Cannabis Sativa.

The agency helmsman in the state, Peter Odaudu, who disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday in Lafia, said the items are worth N30 million.

He said the drugs were discovered when officers and men of the Akwanga Area Command intercepted a J5 Boxer vehicle with registration number KTG 71 XC, while on patrol on Tuesday, August 9.

He said the vehicle was heading to Bauchi, in Bauchi State from Ogere in Ogun State when it was intercepted.

According to him, the two occupants of the vehicle, the diver and one other person whose identity was not immediately disclosed ran into the bushes after sighting the Agency operatives.

Explaining further, he noted that the operatives laid ambush and arrested the driver when he returned later to drive the vehicle away.

He said 1,556 compressed bread-like parcels of Cannabis Sativa, which weighed 1,659 kilograms, concealed behind pineapple fruits loaded in the vehicle were discovered.

He said officers and men of the command also seized 367.6 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa and arrested two suspects around the Emir’s palace in Lafia on July 6.

He added that a similar feat was recorded on July 9, when 1,029.5 kilograms were seized on Doma Road, in a truck conveying natural gas from Edo State.

He said all the suspects would be prosecuted at the end of the investigation.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE