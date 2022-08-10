Ondo loses properties worth N164m to fire incidents in 2022

By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure.
The Federal Fire Service on Tuesday disclosed property worth N164.2m has been lost to fire incidents by the residents of Ondo State, while property worth N3.139bn was saved between January and August 2022.

This was disclosed by the South West Zone L,  Commander and Assistant Comptroller of Fire Service, James Olatunji, during a courtesy visit to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state in his office.

Olatunji who is in charge of zone L, which comprises Ondo, Osun and Ekiti States, said that between January 1 and August 9, 2022, the fire service saved five lives while one life was lost during fire incidents.

According to him, the properties included houses, shops, markets, event centres, fuel tankers, trucks and others, saying a total of 46 cases were recorded during the period under review.

According to him, he personally led a crew of fire service to Sijuwade area in Akure where properties worth N50m were saved last week Friday.

Olatunji commended governor Akeredolu for the harmonious relationship among the State government, the Federal and State Fire Services as well as all the security agencies in the state.

He noted that Akeredolu has consistently supported the Federal Fire Service in the state with logistics and other important needs to boost their activities.

He also applauded the Governor for making the state safe and habitable for the citizenry by improving on the security architecture across the state, just as he expressed the readiness of his team to key into the security architecture of the state to further secure the lives and property of the people.

He also gave the Toll-Free emergency number; 112 and Ondo State Federal Fire Service emergency number 08133006400, in case of a fire outbreak.

In his remark, Governor Akeredolu said the timely interventions of the fire service at different occasions had saved lives and property worth several billion Naira which would have been lost to various fire incidents in different parts of the state.

