FCT Minister condoles with family of deceased RMAFC Commissioner, Musa Tanko Abari

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, on Wednesday, visited the family of late Musa Tanko Abari, the Commissioner representing the FCT at the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, who died, on Tuesday, in Abuja, after a brief illness.

The Minister who was accompanied by the FCT APC Chairman, Alhaji Abdulmalik Usman, Chairmen of Area Councils, APC party chieftains and senior officials of the FCTA, said his condolences and offered prayers to family members of the deceased for the repose of his soul.

The Minister also visited the Chief of Jiwa, HRH, Dr Idris Musa, where he described the late Commissioner as a worthy son of Jiwa, whose death has created a vacuum in the hearts of the people.

Malam Bello who spoke in Hausa prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Tanko Abari and that Allah grants him eternal rest.

He said: “You have lost a confidant, you have lost a friend, and you have lost a neighbour. We are hoping Allah will forgive him and also give you good health, upliftment and bring peace to your community, FCT and Nigeria as a whole.

Welcoming the FCT Minister and Entourage to his palace, the Chief of Jiwa, Dr Idris Musa, described the late Commissioner as a good man whose death has left a mark in the community and will be missed by all.

The Chief said: “The loss is not only for his children, it is for all of us, FCT residents and Nigeria as a whole. May Almighty forgive him and have mercy on his soul.”

He called on political leaders in the FCT to eschew politics of bitterness, stressing that life was short and each may be called to the Almighty at any time.

The Chief urged all to exercise caution in the use of social media in electioneering, stressing the need for all to work together to move the FCT and the country forward. “This is the time to be our brothers’ keeper. We all need each other. Together we stand, divided we fall,” he added.

