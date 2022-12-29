Kano: NDLEA secures conviction of 113 suspects

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kano state commander, Alhaji Abubakar Idris Ahmad, on Thursday, says the command has secured the conviction of 113 out of 172 suspects charged to court.

Making the assertion, while briefing the pressmen on the activities of the command from January to date, Alhaji Ahmad, disclosed that amongst those convicted by the court, 110 were male, three were female, while 126 were pending cases.

He stated that the total of suspects arrested were 1,078, while out of this figure, 951 were male and 127 female

According to him, the total seizure hard drug was 8,386,733 kg, with breakdown, cannabis Sativa; 6,607, 492 kg, psychotropic substance; 1,778_388kg, cocaine; 451 grams, heroine; 125 grams and methamphetamine; 277 grams.

He noted that the resolution taken by the Kano state council for ensuring that candidates undergo drug screening before being considered for appointment as ward, village or district needs to be commendable.

“To holistically address the menace, concerted efforts were made to actively involve the stakeholders in the state, ranging from sister agencies, traditional rulers, community leaders, political office holders and civil society organisations.

“It is worthy to note that the prevalence of the deadly drug called methamphetamine apparently become the substance of abuse in the state, has been neutralised with the seizure of over 277 grams of the substance.

“Fighting drug menace requires collective effort from all and sundry on this note I called on the state government and other relevant stakeholders to continue to support our efforts in meeting the requirements of our statutory responsibilities in addressing the supply and demand reduction engagement.

“As we continue to approach the 2023 general election, we will continue to advocate for peaceful election in order to promote an enduring culture of peace in the state.

He then commended the state governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for the provision office complex at Dangauro economic city as well as the allocation of ten hectares of land for barrack construction at Bichi local government area of the state.