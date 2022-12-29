The Co hub hosts Ibadan NGO’s connect 2.0

Co hub, Nigeria’s first co-working space that allows you to work free in exchange for volunteering, hosts Ibadan NGOs Connect 2.0.

The Co hub, Nigeria’s first co-working space that allows you to work free in exchange for volunteering, hosts Ibadan NGOs Connect 2.0.

It held the event at the Orita Challenge, opposite Hallmark College, on Friday, December 23 2022, with the theme ‘Building Sustainable Impact through Patnership’.

The social enterprise, which provides a space where everyone can relate and collaborate to achieve maximum impact, had in attendance the Chairman, the Parliamentary Council in the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Ayo Fatokun, who spoke on the theme.

Speaking on the theme, Fatokun explained the importance of partnerships and collaborations, saying no human can exist in isolation. He cited the example of using The Co hub as a partner.

He said if the NGOs don’t have an office space to train beneficiaries or have their meetings, the Co hub is available for them at a subsidised rate, stressing that this is one of the importance of partnership.

Fatokun urged social innovators to start thinking beyond the regular ideas and have a unique selling point. He added that social enterprises and even individuals present need to have value and something unique and sustainable before they can say they want to collaborate with others.

The Honourable did not fail to mention some of the problems associated with partnerships. However, he pointed out that we cannot exist in isolation because partnerships are important to build a sustainable impact.

In her speech, Olaitan Taiwo, the Founder of VOWEN Africa reiterated the need for collaboration among NGOs. She further commented that the Co hub is open for all of these collaborations as long as they are within the scope of the UN SGDs.

According to the founder, the Ibadan NGO’s connect will be an annual one and all NGOs are encouraged to look forward to it and also make preparations to be a part of the event.





Speaking on what collaboration means and how it’s used, Solomon Adewole, a panelist and the Oyo State coordinator of YALI network, said many people make mistakes by looking for collaboration where it is not. He emphasised the need for people to look for partners within their niche so they would know the importance of their goals.

Another Panelist, Mayowa Oshidero, stated the terms and conditions of going into partnership as the NGOs knowing what they want to achieve and where there is overlap.

Oshidero also mentioned how one could get partners to go to events like what The Co hub has organised and participating and getting involved.

At least 50 organisations- both in and outside of Ibadan- were duly represented at this event which was between 10 am and 2 pm.