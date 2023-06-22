The Jigawa State Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has successfully confiscated 999.30 kilograms of narcotic drugs in the state.

This was disclosed by the state’s commander of the agency, Alhaji Mu’azu Aliyu Dan-Musa while speaking to newsmen at the command headquarters as part of the celebration of this year’s International Day Against Drugs and Illicit Trafficking.

The NDLEA commander stated that the command has arrested 422 drug dealers and users from June last year to date in different operations across the state.

Alhaji Mu’azu Aliyu Dan-Musa explained that with the support, encouragement, and strategies implemented by the agency’s chairman, the menace of drug abuse has been significantly reduced in the state in the year under review.

He said, “Out of the 422 suspects arrested, 409 were male and 13 were female. Out of which 186 were counselled and 94 were convicted.”

“A total of 15 individuals were rehabilitated. They were reunited with their families and are doing well, while four are currently undergoing rehabilitation in our centre.”

“These feats were achieved with the support and encouragement of our able chief executive officer, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (Rtd), for his zero tolerance to drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the country,” emphasized Dan-Musa.

He commended the officers and men in the command for their resilience, professionalism, and sacrifice in discharging their duties and eradicating the menace of drug dealers from the state.

