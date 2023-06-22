Big Brother Naija season 7 ‘Level Up’ housemate, Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor better known as Chichi, has accused her colleague and former love interest, Ayodeji Morafa, simply known as Deji, of sleeping with older women just to sustain his flamboyant lifestyle.

The reality star made the shocking revelation while speaking to Ebuka at the Big Brother Naija Season 7 Reunion on what led to the separation of the former lovebirds.

According to her, Deji made her believe he loved her, adding that he would sneak into her room every night to privately profess his love to her, while at the same time speaking ill of her to other housemates.

She said, “When you were opening your mouth to tell other housemates ill things about me, you did not know you were spoiling your ruthless and worthless character. Thought you said Big Brother Naija was not a big thing for you when you literally have no money in your pocket.”

She continued, “You were sneaking into my bedroom every night, apologizing. When I came out of the show, you told me you care about me. So, what are you doing?”

To the greatest surprise of the other housemates at the reunion, she added, “At least I’m not having sex with different old women to sustain my lifestyle.”

When asked by Ebuka how she got to know that Deji’s love for her might not be genuine, she said, “I noticed when other housemates like Bella kept asking me how sure I am that this guy is into me. I told them that he shows me, I have asked him, and he gives me the assurance that if he does not like me, he wouldn’t be talking to me in the first place.”

She also recounted how Deji helped her clean and fold her clothes as a show of love to her.

Reacting to the fallout between them, Deji said that although at some point he had feelings for Chichi during and after the show, adding it was nothing concrete as it normally takes a while before he realizes that he is in love with a woman.

He said, “At some point, I started having a thing for her, I’m not going to lie. In the house, I started liking her. It takes a long time for me to accept that I’m into the opposite sex, and when I get to that stage, trust me, I know how to express whatever I feel.”

He, however, maintained that the trouble between them started when he came out of the show and made it clear to her that being on the show together doesn’t automatically make them partners, saying that there was a need for them to properly know each other before starting a proper relationship.





“When I came out of the show, I was like, ‘Fine, I met you on the show, but at this point, we don’t automatically belong together.’ I expressed that. We need to know each other before we can be in a relationship. That was why we had problems,” he stated.

