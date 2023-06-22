Some of the corps members who served as ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and were kidnapped during the conduct of the 2023 state Assembly election in Kogi State have called on the Federal Government to come to their aid, stating that they are suffering.

The corps members, who allege that they have been abandoned by the electoral body, claim that they lost valuables and experienced personal trauma.

They further noted that INEC has refused to address their issues since the unfortunate incident occurred in March 2023.

According to them, their release was facilitated through the personal efforts of their parents without any contribution from the electoral umpire.

Oricha Bose Blessing, the spokesperson for the group, informed our correspondent that the INEC office in Kogi State suggested that the corps members and their parents should engage the services of a lawyer to write to the INEC headquarters in order for their case to be addressed.

“When we visited the INEC office in Lokoja, they told us to engage a lawyer to write to the headquarters. We were attended to by the administrative staff. The Resident Electoral Commissioner also conveyed the same message during a telephone conversation.

They promised to assist us since we lost valuables such as phones, jewellery, and other personal effects. They even promised to offer us employment. None of these promises have been fulfilled,” she explained.

“We are calling on the Federal Government to come to our aid, as the electoral body has abandoned us to our fate,” she pleaded.

Efforts to reach the Resident Electoral Commissioner or the officer in charge of Voter Education proved unsuccessful, as neither of them answered their calls or responded to the text messages sent to them.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why Nigeria’s economy needs prayer — Primate Ayodele





The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that Nigeria’s economy needs prayers to…

EXCLUSIVE: DSS recovers 18 bags of currency, documents from Emefiele’s Lagos residence

No fewer than 18 Ghana-must-go bags containing money and documents have been carted away by operatives of…

Ladies should have between N5m to N10m before getting married — BBNaija’s Doyin

Former Big Brother Naija season 7 ‘Level Up’ housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin, has enjoined ladies to…

Peter Obi still best candidate for better Nigeria — Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in…

GWR: Chef Dammy plans to unseat Hilda Baci with 150-hour cook-a-thon

The 22-year-old chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has revealed her plans to…

TRANSFER NEWS: Chelsea agree deal for 21-year-old Senegalese striker

According to The Athletic, Chelsea has agreed to personal terms with Villarreal’s Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson, 21, who has a release clause of…