Poor leadership fueling insecurity —Kaduna cleric

The Director of Training, Interface, Mediation Centre (IMC), Kaduna, Reverend Bitrus Dangiwa, has identified poor leadership in governance as a factor fueling insecurity.

The director, who disclosed this to newsmen at the venue of Inter -State Exchange visit between Kaduna and Plateau states in Jos, said for Nigeria to overcome the security challenges and its consequences, those in positions of authority and other critical stakeholders must promote good governance and embrace justice in dealing with the situation.

He said that all indices that can fuel insecurity are stirring Nigerians in the face, adding that hunger occasioned by poverty pervading the country are serving as bait to lure the young ones into various crimes.

Said he: “To arrest this situation, the government has a role to play. In a country where there is no equity and justice, where there’s economic crisis, the poor man is confronted with hunger, there would insecurity. Our leaders are encouraging insecurity. Virtually every sector is frustrated, and the price of commodities are soaring high daily.

“Some leaders forced themselves on the people. When you don’t win an election take it as an act of God. Every player should have it in mind that they would give the account of their stewardship on the last day. If there is no peace, there can’t be security and good governance. There is insecurity because there is no good governance”

He also stated that religious leaders have a role to play in bringing about lasting peace in every troubled community, adding that they must be conscious of what they preach by thinking locally and acting globally.

On his part, the Director of Research and Documentation of IMC, Mallam Abdullahi Mohammed Sufi advised the federal and state governments to give support to the civil society in the country to enable them to complement the efforts of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in peace building.

According to him, peace and security are complementary concepts since the primary concern of government at all levels is to protect lives and property, adding that IMC is using the faith-based approach to address the issue of religious conflict.

