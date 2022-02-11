NCPC set for 2021 general pilgrimage exercise to Israel, Jordan

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam has said that the Commission is set for the 2021 general pilgrimage exercise.

He said this recently in Amman, Jordan when he and his delegation inspected the hotels in Jordan.

Pam and his delegations were pleased with the hotels they inspected in Jordan, according to him” the wellbeing of my pilgrims is most paramount to me.” Some of the hotels were declared dead on arrival as the facilities did not meet up with the standard and requirement of the delegation.

The delegation on the State of Readiness visited Bethany, which is beyond the Jordan; where they saw the traditional baptismal site of Jesus Christ; site also visited was Mount Nebo, here, the delegation marveled at the view where Moses looked across to the Promised Land and where he was later buried. Prayers were said by the NCPC Board Chairman, Rev. Yomi Kasali on the Mount.

The NCPC boss also conducted an inspection of the aircraft at the Queen Alia Airport, alongside representatives of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA) and affirmed that the aircraft used by the Commission is an operational aircraft.

The NCAA already has a longtime relationship with the Jordanian aviation authorities and as such, no problem should be envisaged, they informed that the technical inspection of the aircraft would be conducted three weeks before the commencement of the pilgrimage exercise.

