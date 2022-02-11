NIHOTOUR, ITPN partner on HOTOUR licensing, professional certification practice in Nigeria

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) and the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) have commenced a collaborative process of evolving a Professional Certification and Licensing Practice (PC & LP) guide framework for certified practice of professionals for the Hospitality, Travel-Tourism (HOTOUR) and related trades in Nigeria.

Director-General of NIHOTOUR, Nura Sani Kangiwa, who noted at the official unveiling of programs for the exercise in Abuja recently said that (PC & LP) will not only inject sanity in the conduct and operations of personnel in the industry sector, but would also offer the practitioners the confidence in the acquisition of prerequisite qualifications acceptable for job placement in the industry.

Kangiwa, who applauded the certification move to be carried out by NIHOTOUR as a training provider and coordinator of the Hospitality and Tourism Sector Skill Council of Nigeria on the one hand and ITPN as an awarding body on the other, called on stakeholders to give the exercise the maximum support and cooperation it required to achieve the desired impact of job placement as well as professionalising the sector.

Earlier in his presentation to unveil programs for the exercise, the National President of ITPN, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, said that the need to have the professional certification for hospitality and tourism practice in Nigeria became imperative in view of the need to place practitioners in the industry on proper job cadres and designations commensurate with the qualifications and certification competency they acquired through professional and skill training as well as certificate of award earned and valid license to practice.

Chief Odusanwo who noted that other professional bodies have identifiable and authenticated approved professional training, certification and licensing that are recognisable and which are used for grading and job placement in their sectors, said he sees no reason why the Hospitality and Tourism sector which has very critical role to play in the economy of the country should be different and left out of the right scheme of things

He reeled out some of the mainstream programs and activities to be engaged in the Professional Certification for Hospitality and Tourism Practice in Nigeria to include Certified Tourism Professional (CTP) scheme as a pinnacle performance based recognition program to be awarded when an employee demonstrates mastery of required skills that meets standards of the profession in a practical job setting as well as writing an examination to prove his/her knowledge, culminating into an evaluation of their practical competence in a real-world setting.

Odusanwo stated the classes of awards and designations of the Certified Tourism Professionals to be awarded as sets of class of categories of Course Programmes as well as the official designations that go with such awards after a successful completion of the certification requirements.

