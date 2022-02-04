NCPC delegation visits Jordan in preparation for 2021 pilgrimage exercise

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr Yakubu Pam and his delegation have visited Amman, Jordan for the onground preparation for the forthcoming pilgrimage exercise to Israel and Jordan.

It will be recalled that the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), working with the mandate given to the Commission to conduct pilgrimage activities to holy sites around the world, last year included Jordan on the list of her pilgrimage destination and successfully conducted the pilgrimage exercise to the Kingdom of Jordan amidst the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The visit was to ascertain the preparedness of the ground handlers, visit the holy sites and inspect the hotels for intending pilgrims and as well inspect the aircraft at Queen Alia Airport.

The kingdom of Jordan is a home to religious, archeological and tourist sites, with the population of about 11 million, of which 97 per cent are Muslims and three per cent Christians; it is recorded to be the most peaceful country in the Middle East.

The NCPC boss and the pilgrimage managers were received in Jordan with great grandeur, which clearly shows the acceptance of the Christian Pilgrimage in the Kingdom of Jordan.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…NCPC delegation visits Jordan NCPC delegation visits Jordan

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…NCPC delegation visits Jordan