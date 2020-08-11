NCDC confirms 423 new COVID-19 cases, total now 47,290

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 423 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 47,290.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Tuesday.

“On the 11th of August 2020, 423 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 47290 cases have been confirmed, 33609 cases have been discharged and 956 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 423 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (117), FCT (40), Ondo (35), Rivers (28), Osun (24), Benue (21), Abia (19), Ogun (19), Ebonyi (18), Delta (17), Kwara (17), Kaduna (15), Anambra (14), Ekiti (11), Kano (9), Imo (6), Gombe (4), Oyo (3), Taraba (3), Bauchi (1), Edo (1) and Nasarawa (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below:

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos16,0742,75113,128195
FCT4,5253,1721,30746
Oyo2,8901,4361,42331
Edo2,3991782,121100
Rivers1,9721961,72155
Kano1,6432761,31354
Kaduna1,6282071,40912
Delta1,6131391,43044
Plateau1,58489966223
Ogun1,4972101,26324
Ondo1,32452976728
Enugu91439550019
Ebonyi8886979326
Kwara88231154922
Katsina74626545724
Borno6907857636
Abia6631415175
Osun65229834113
Gombe6355056223
Bauchi5783453014
Imo48531416110
Benue4302821399
Nasarawa3711402238
Bayelsa3461431121
Jigawa322330811
Akwa Ibom235301978
Niger2264916512
Ekiti193112792
Adamawa185839012
Anambra1561911918
Sokoto154013816
Kebbi900828
Taraba7819554
Zamfara771715
Cross River7323428
Yobe672578
Kogi5032

COVID-19: FG directs civil servants on levels 12, 13 to resume
The Federal Government has directed civil servants on Grade Levels 12 and 13 to return to work immediately. The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSCF), Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, gave the directive in a circular dated August 10, 2020, where she similarly directed those on essential duties to resume full duties. Since the initial lockdown measures over the COVID-19 pandemic, only workers on Grade Level 14 and above had been allowed to work…

ASUU set to present alternate salary payment platform to FG
After months of opposition to the implementation of the Integrated Payment and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is set to make an initial presentation of its own platform known as University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) to the Federal Government…

