NCDC confirms 423 new COVID-19 cases, total now 47,290

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 423 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 47,290.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Tuesday.

“On the 11th of August 2020, 423 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 47290 cases have been confirmed, 33609 cases have been discharged and 956 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 423 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (117), FCT (40), Ondo (35), Rivers (28), Osun (24), Benue (21), Abia (19), Ogun (19), Ebonyi (18), Delta (17), Kwara (17), Kaduna (15), Anambra (14), Ekiti (11), Kano (9), Imo (6), Gombe (4), Oyo (3), Taraba (3), Bauchi (1), Edo (1) and Nasarawa (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below:

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 16,074 2,751 13,128 195 FCT 4,525 3,172 1,307 46 Oyo 2,890 1,436 1,423 31 Edo 2,399 178 2,121 100 Rivers 1,972 196 1,721 55 Kano 1,643 276 1,313 54 Kaduna 1,628 207 1,409 12 Delta 1,613 139 1,430 44 Plateau 1,584 899 662 23 Ogun 1,497 210 1,263 24 Ondo 1,324 529 767 28 Enugu 914 395 500 19 Ebonyi 888 69 793 26 Kwara 882 311 549 22 Katsina 746 265 457 24 Borno 690 78 576 36 Abia 663 141 517 5 Osun 652 298 341 13 Gombe 635 50 562 23 Bauchi 578 34 530 14 Imo 485 314 161 10 Benue 430 282 139 9 Nasarawa 371 140 223 8 Bayelsa 346 14 311 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Akwa Ibom 235 30 197 8 Niger 226 49 165 12 Ekiti 193 112 79 2 Adamawa 185 83 90 12 Anambra 156 19 119 18 Sokoto 154 0 138 16 Kebbi 90 0 82 8 Taraba 78 19 55 4 Zamfara 77 1 71 5 Cross River 73 23 42 8 Yobe 67 2 57 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

423 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-117

FCT-40

Ondo-35

Rivers-28

Osun-24

Benue-21

Abia-19

Ogun-19

Ebonyi-18

Delta-17

Kwara-17

Kaduna-15

Anambra-14

Ekiti-11

Kano-9

Imo-6

Gombe-4

Oyo-3

Taraba-3

Bauchi-1

Edo-1

Nasarawa-1 47,290 confirmed

33,609 discharged

956 deaths pic.twitter.com/Egb3RB9pbk — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 11, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: FG directs civil servants on levels 12, 13 to resume

The Federal Government has directed civil servants on Grade Levels 12 and 13 to return to work immediately. The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSCF), Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, gave the directive in a circular dated August 10, 2020, where she similarly directed those on essential duties to resume full duties. Since the initial lockdown measures over the COVID-19 pandemic, only workers on Grade Level 14 and above had been allowed to work…

NCDC confirms 423 cases

ASUU set to present alternate salary payment platform to FG

After months of opposition to the implementation of the Integrated Payment and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is set to make an initial presentation of its own platform known as University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) to the Federal Government…

NCDC confirms 423 cases