NCDC confirms 221 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 56,956

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 221 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 56,956.
The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Friday.
“On the 18th of September 2020, 221 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 56956 cases have been confirmed, 48305 cases have been discharged and 1094 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 221 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos (59), Abia (46), FCT (22), Gombe (20), Plateau (17), Rivers (11), Bauchi (7), Benue (6), Ekiti (6), Imo (6), Kaduna (4), Kwara (4), Ondo (4), Ogun (3), Osun (3), Bayelsa (1), Edo (1), Kano (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|18,827
|3,377
|15,245
|205
|FCT
|5,526
|537
|4,913
|76
|Oyo
|3,226
|985
|2,202
|39
|Plateau
|3,192
|886
|2,275
|31
|Edo
|2,611
|79
|2,427
|105
|Kaduna
|2,326
|88
|2,205
|33
|Rivers
|2,220
|31
|2,130
|59
|Delta
|1,799
|112
|1,638
|49
|Ogun
|1,758
|12
|1,718
|28
|Kano
|1,734
|25
|1,655
|54
|Ondo
|1,594
|69
|1,490
|35
|Enugu
|1,234
|47
|1,166
|21
|Ebonyi
|1,035
|1
|1,004
|30
|Kwara
|1,013
|86
|902
|25
|Abia
|881
|71
|802
|8
|Katsina
|845
|364
|457
|24
|Osun
|810
|18
|775
|17
|Gombe
|799
|94
|680
|25
|Borno
|741
|2
|703
|36
|Bauchi
|689
|17
|658
|14
|Imo
|557
|329
|216
|12
|Benue
|473
|63
|401
|9
|Nasarawa
|447
|137
|298
|12
|Bayelsa
|394
|3
|370
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Ekiti
|313
|24
|283
|6
|Akwa Ibom
|288
|16
|264
|8
|Niger
|250
|6
|232
|12
|Anambra
|232
|29
|184
|19
|Adamawa
|230
|19
|196
|15
|Sokoto
|161
|2
|142
|17
|Taraba
|95
|16
|73
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Cross River
|85
|2
|74
|9
|Zamfara
|78
|0
|73
|5
|Yobe
|73
|6
|59
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
221 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-59
Abia-46
FCT-22
Gombe-20
Plateau-17
Rivers-11
Bauchi-7
Benue-6
Ekiti-6
Imo-6
Kaduna-4
Kwara-4
Ondo-4
Ogun-3
Osun-3
Bayelsa-1
Edo-1
Kano-1
56,956 confirmed
48,305 discharged
1,094 deaths pic.twitter.com/oVzyXar7ru
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 18, 2020
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Minister commends NBMA on regulations for GMOs
THE Minister of state in the Federal Ministry of environment Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor has commended the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) for its efforts in ensuring that the activities of modern Biotechnology and its products are properly regulated.
FG reiterates commitment to protection of schools
The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to the protection of schools and learning centres across the country from violence and all forms of attacks.
Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu in a statement on Wednesday, commemorating the first International Day for the Protection of Education from Attack, stated that the protection of learners, teaching and non-teaching personnel, schools and learning centres from all forms of attacks was an obligation of government and all relevant stakeholders.
Heed Obasanjo’s Warning Now, Leaders Tell Buhari
EMINENT leaders and elder statesmen from across the country have tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the warning by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that the country is now more divided and nearing a failed state status, calling for urgent move to pull the country…
Crisis Rocks South-West PDP Again
THE crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West Zone has deepened as members of the Caretaker Committee have dissociated themselves from a statement credited to the chairman of the committee, Mr Dayo Ogungbenro, on who should be the leader…
After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo
Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…
NCDC confirms 221 cases
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Tribune Online Admission Guide for 2020/21 academic session for confirmed, standard secondary schools in Nigeria:Seed of Life College, Ibadan, is an international private school noted for academic excellence and moral uprightness in the country. For details check. www.seedoflifeschools.com