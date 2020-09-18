NCDC confirms 221 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 56,956

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 221 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 56,956.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Friday.

“On the 18th of September 2020, 221 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 56956 cases have been confirmed, 48305 cases have been discharged and 1094 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 221 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos (59), Abia (46), FCT (22), Gombe (20), Plateau (17), Rivers (11), Bauchi (7), Benue (6), Ekiti (6), Imo (6), Kaduna (4), Kwara (4), Ondo (4), Ogun (3), Osun (3), Bayelsa (1), Edo (1), Kano (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos18,8273,37715,245205
FCT5,5265374,91376
Oyo3,2269852,20239
Plateau3,1928862,27531
Edo2,611792,427105
Kaduna2,326882,20533
Rivers2,220312,13059
Delta1,7991121,63849
Ogun1,758121,71828
Kano1,734251,65554
Ondo1,594691,49035
Enugu1,234471,16621
Ebonyi1,03511,00430
Kwara1,0138690225
Abia881718028
Katsina84536445724
Osun8101877517
Gombe7999468025
Borno741270336
Bauchi6891765814
Imo55732921612
Benue473634019
Nasarawa44713729812
Bayelsa394337021
Jigawa322330811
Ekiti313242836
Akwa Ibom288162648
Niger250623212
Anambra2322918419
Adamawa2301919615
Sokoto161214217
Taraba9516736
Kebbi931848
Cross River852749
Zamfara780735
Yobe736598
Kogi5032

