NCDC confirms 221 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 56,956

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 221 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 56,956.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Friday.

“On the 18th of September 2020, 221 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 56956 cases have been confirmed, 48305 cases have been discharged and 1094 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 221 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos (59), Abia (46), FCT (22), Gombe (20), Plateau (17), Rivers (11), Bauchi (7), Benue (6), Ekiti (6), Imo (6), Kaduna (4), Kwara (4), Ondo (4), Ogun (3), Osun (3), Bayelsa (1), Edo (1), Kano (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 18,827 3,377 15,245 205 FCT 5,526 537 4,913 76 Oyo 3,226 985 2,202 39 Plateau 3,192 886 2,275 31 Edo 2,611 79 2,427 105 Kaduna 2,326 88 2,205 33 Rivers 2,220 31 2,130 59 Delta 1,799 112 1,638 49 Ogun 1,758 12 1,718 28 Kano 1,734 25 1,655 54 Ondo 1,594 69 1,490 35 Enugu 1,234 47 1,166 21 Ebonyi 1,035 1 1,004 30 Kwara 1,013 86 902 25 Abia 881 71 802 8 Katsina 845 364 457 24 Osun 810 18 775 17 Gombe 799 94 680 25 Borno 741 2 703 36 Bauchi 689 17 658 14 Imo 557 329 216 12 Benue 473 63 401 9 Nasarawa 447 137 298 12 Bayelsa 394 3 370 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Ekiti 313 24 283 6 Akwa Ibom 288 16 264 8 Niger 250 6 232 12 Anambra 232 29 184 19 Adamawa 230 19 196 15 Sokoto 161 2 142 17 Taraba 95 16 73 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 85 2 74 9 Zamfara 78 0 73 5 Yobe 73 6 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

