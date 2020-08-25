NCC’s projects, adding value to Nigeria’s digital transformation —Danbatta

THE Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC),

Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, has said that the various projects being executed by the Commission and other agencies add significant value to Nigeria’s digital transformation journey.

Danbatta stated this during the 4th phase of the virtual inauguration of additional 12 digital economy projects implemented by agencies under the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy.

The projects were commissioned last week in Abuja by the Minister, Dr Isa Pantami, which also coincided with the minister’s one year in office.

Commending the minister for the commissioning, the EVC said this had helped showcase the president’s achievements in leveraging Information and Communications Technology (ICT) to propel economic development.

Danbatta told the audience that the projects were auspicious and would have far-reaching positive impact on Nigerians, the ultimate beneficiaries.

“Through the various projects, we are building shared and sustainable prosperity for this country. We are also making governance more open and transparent because people are able to participate and have a say in the way and manner the country is governed.

“The projects will eliminate poverty through skills development. And above all, we are creating a competitive and innovative economy through the promotion of the usage and deployment of various ICT applications and services in the economy,” he said.

Danbatta noted that the commission was proud to be associated with the laudable achievements of the ministry under the leadership of the minister.

The 12 projects commissioned included the Virtual Examination Centre (VEC) at Enugu State College of Education (Technical) and Kano State Emergency Communications Centre (ECC) in Kano State implemented by the NCC.

Three of the projects, including an E-Library at Federal College of Education (Technical) Bichi, Kano State; E-Accessibility Centre (EAC) at Government School for the Deaf, Malumfashi, Katsina State; and School Knowledge Centre (SKC) located at AUD High School, Ikole-Ekiti, Ekiti State, were executed by the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), of NCC.

Other commissioned projects, which were executed by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) included the Digital Capacity Training Centre in Elkanemi College of Islamic Theology, Yola, Adamawa State; ICT Innovation Hub at Oyo State Trade Fair Complex, Ibadan, Oyo State, Digital Capacity Development Programme for Artisans (DCDP), with centres in Suleja, Niger State and LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The rest were sited at Federal College of Education, Okene, Kogi State; National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT), Owerri, Imo State and Benchils School, Warri, Delta State.

Dignitaries present at the event were Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa, who served as the Chairman of the occasion, Federal Ministers and Heads of Agencies, among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

1,126 Killed, 380 Abducted In 7 Northern States —Amnesty Int’l

The GLOBAL watchdog, Amnesty International, on Sunday, claimed at least 1,126 rural dwellers in seven northern states of Kaduna, Katsina, Niger, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba and Zamfara, have lost their lives to rampaging insecurity in the zone since the beginning of the year. In a statement highlighting its recent findings, about 380 villagers were also reportedly abducted for ransom within the months under review, with victims’ relatives…

MONDAY LINES: El-Rufai Goes To Law School

I have this Igbo friend whom I call Omo Oduduwa. He speaks the Yoruba language with a competence that claps for whoever his teacher is – and he flaunts it. Every expression that shoots out of his trunk is rooted in wisdom. He once told me in Yoruba that his enemy was ill but he was the one taking medicine for the illness (ó re òtá mi sùgbón èmi ni mo nl’ògun). That statement I remembered when I read Professor Ishaq Akintola of…

Water Resources Bill: Lawmaker Says It Is Dead On Arrival

FEDERAL lawmakers are again smarting for a showdown with their leadership and the presidency once they resume from their annual vacation. The mutual ethnic suspicion in the polity will again reverberate in the consideration of the controversial National Water Resources Bill 2020, Nigerian Tribune investigation revealed. The bill which was shut down in the eighth National Assembly under the leadership of Senator Bukola Saraki…

LEADERSHIP & MANAGEMENT: Route To Iconic Leadership

The transformation of leaders into icons has much to do with what they don’t do rather than what they do. While it is fashionable for leaders to say ‘yes’ to a number of things, it is only those who make it a habit to say ‘no’ to many things that become icons. According to Warren Buffet, the investment guru, “The difference between successful people and very successful people is that very successful people say ‘no’ to almost…