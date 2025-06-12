NCAA backs new solution to resolve travel challenges

Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has endorsed a new client-based solution designed to address travel challenges, particularly re-protection for passengers affected by operational, weather-related, and other infractions.

The solution, known as the Propel Re-protection System, is a tech-powered platform that enables Nigerian carriers to protect passengers by transferring them to available flights of partner airlines during disruptions.

According to the NCAA Director General, Captain Chris Ona Najomo, the new solution is a product of powerful collaboration between three industry leaders: Aviation Assist Hub, Aviation Technology Solutions (Avitech), and Leadway Assurance.

NCAA believes that this solution will boost efficiency in air travel and has garnered interest from many domestic carriers.

Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of NCAA, Michael Achimugu, who represented the NCAA DG at a stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos, emphasized the importance of reducing flight disruptions to the barest minimum.

He stated that the passenger is the reason every other stakeholder exists and is entitled to better services in accordance with global best standards.

Managing Director of Aero Assist Hub, Olugbinde Ojutelayo, explained that the consortium had worked hard to craft a solution that would address the chaotic problem of flight disruptions in Nigeria.

He emphasized that the solution is not just an idea but also comes with financing to support airlines during disruptions.

The Propel Re-protection System is set to be piloted in August and will run for eight months before moving to the next phase.

Promoters of the system believe that it will be a game-changer in the aviation industry, reducing instances of flight delays, ensuring seamless flight experiences, and improving confidence among Nigerian airlines.

The Head of the Legal Unit of Aero Assist Hub, Funke Junaid, highlighted the importance of customer rights, noting that the Propel system is designed to enhance existing protections for passengers.

She stated that the system would ensure that customers’ rights are protected, and airlines would be contractually obligated to provide seamless travel experiences.

Representatives from Leadway Assurance and Avitech also spoke about the benefits of the Propel system, including its ability to provide instant re-protection for passengers and minimize revenue loss for airlines.

The consortium is confident that the solution will revolutionise air travel in Nigeria and improve the overall passenger experience.