Fela’s ‘Zombie’ album inducted into 2025 Grammy Hall of Fame

Late Afrobeat icon, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, has been inducted into the 2025 Grammy Hall of Fame for his 1976 classic album, “Zombie”.

The Recording Academy announced the induction during the week, noting that the album met the criteria for recordings with “lasting qualitative or historical significance.”

Only works released at least 25 years ago are considered for the honour.

Zombie now joins other notable entries such as albums by Jay-Z, Santana, and Cat Stevens in the Grammy Hall of Fame collection.

Fela’s eldest son, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, disclosed this on his official X handle on Wednesday.

“Our father’s legacy lives on. We are honoured to accept this Grammy Hall of Fame award on behalf of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

“His music continues to inspire and unite people across the world,” he wrote.

Released during Nigeria’s military era, Zombie was Fela’s criticism of military brutality and blind loyalty to authority. The bold message in the music triggered a major crackdown in 1977 when soldiers allegedly raided his Kalakuta Republic, setting properties ablaze and assaulting his family and supporters.

Nearly 30 years after his death, Zombie remains relevant across generations. Its influence can be seen in the works of Nigerian artistes like Burna Boy and Davido, while international stars such as Coldplay and Alicia Keys have also credited Fela’s legacy as a source of inspiration.