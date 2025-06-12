Air India crash: Ahmedabad Airport reopens after temporary closure

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad has resumed operations after a temporary shutdown that lasted around three hours. The closure followed the crash of Air India Flight AI171 on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the airport reopened for flight operations from 4:05 PM. The ministry added that flight safety protocols are being followed with utmost care.

The crash involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating as Flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London. The aircraft had 242 people on board, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

Shortly after takeoff, the plane crashed near Forensic Cross Road in the Meghaninagar area, close to the airport. At least 150 people were confirmed dead.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that the crew included two pilots and ten cabin crew members.

Air India released a statement saying, “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad–London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest.”

To assist families and the public, Air India set up a passenger information hotline: 1800 5691 444. Ahmedabad City Police also issued an emergency helpline: 079-25620359.

The incident had ripple effects on air traffic. An IndiGo flight from Chennai to Ahmedabad returned mid-air as a precaution following the crash.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. More updates are expected as the situation develops.

(New Indian Express)