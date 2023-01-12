NBTE visits Oke-Ogun poly, accredits 27 programmes

The Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki (TOPS), has received about 90 resource persons and the delegation of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), for the accreditation and re-accreditation of a total of 27 academic programmes run by the institution.

The NBTE is the agency responsible for quality control of polytechnics and other technical institutions in Nigeria.

In a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune and signed by the registrar of the institution, Mr Jimoh Adigun, the delegation, drawn from various places across the country, was meant to arrive at the TOPS between Sunday and Monday, to converge in a plenary session with the officials of the institution on Tuesday morning.

According to the statement, the authorities of the institution had applauded the visitor of the institution, Governor Seyi Makinde for providing the financial and moral support needed by the institution to ensure the success of the accreditation programme.

It added also that “the newly appointed rector of the institution, Dr Sikiru Adetona Ajibola and his management team have equally put in place all the logistics and equipment required by the NBTE to facilitate the success of the routine academic quality control exercise by the regulatory body.”