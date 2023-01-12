I was timid, had troubles making friends in my early days in school — Covenant Varsity best graduating student

The best graduating student of the Covenant University, Fatima Dashe, has narrated why she was shy, scared, timid and had troubles making friends in her early days in the university.

Dashe, who graduated with a first class from the Department of Accounting, with a perfect cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 5/5, made this known through a post on her LinkedIn page.

She narrated that her sojourn to Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State was the first time she would be far away from her family and secondary school friends in Jos, Plateau State.

“I was alone,” she wrote. “I was mostly shy, timid, excluded myself from others and preferred to be on my own.”

She recalled that during her first week in the university, she called her parents, crying over the phone, that she wanted to return home, but they rather encouraged her to stay put.

“At the time, it just felt like they were making excuses, but today I am glad they encouraged me,” she added. “I decided to focus on my books and ignore everything else. I was lonely and scared, but see how far I have come.”

On the other hand, she noted that throughout her four years in school she made amazing friends, most whom are like family members.

She added that she was grateful that she was able to open up her heart to love and to appreciate all of her friends.

“Being in Covenant University helped me to build my independence and confidence,” she wrote. “The most important part of it was that I discovered my greatest asset, which is the spirit of God in my life.”

Dashe stressed that despite the difficulties coursework and in balancing schoolwork and ICAN studies, God made it possible for her to graduate with a perfect CGPA and to be a chartered accountant in her third year.





Recall that Covenant University recently held its 17th convocation where it graduated 1,677 Bachelor’s, 114 Master’s, and 77 PhD students.