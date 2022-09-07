NBCC seeks to renew collaboration with BAT Nigeria

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), has taken a step further to strengthen its partnership with British American Tobacco Nigeria (BAT Nigeria).

The NBCC delegation, which was led by the Deputy President, Mr Ray Atelly on behalf of the President and Chairman of the Chamber’s Council, Mrs Bisi Adeyemi, was recently received by the Director, External Affairs, BAT West and Central Africa, Mrs Odiri Erewa-Meggison, during a courtesy visit to the BAT Regional Head Office for West and Central Africa in Lagos.

In his address, Mr Atelly said that the NBCC’s objective is to promote the interests of Nigerian and British companies, seek collaborative ways to improve trade relations and promote the mutual interests of both countries through its various activities.

While pledging the NBCC’s willingness to partner with BAT Nigeria, Atelly urged the company to actively participate in NBCC’s groups and committees’ initiatives, and further draw on the benefits of collaboration with like-minded companies with mutual interests and governance priorities.

In her address, Erewa-Meggison expressed the desire of the company to collaborate with key stakeholders like the NBCC.

“As the market leader covering 25 markets across West and Central Africa, we appreciate the need to stay close to key stakeholders in the industry.

“We have consistently been among the top five exporters in Nigeria and are self-sufficient in terms of forex as we look inward to fund our export.

“We operate a model that can be replicated by other exporters and are willing to share insights with other companies so that they can achieve the same feat, considering the recent forex crisis affecting the real sector in the country.

“We want to be the catalyst that drives investment in the country and we pride ourselves as a trail-blazing multinational holding ourselves to very high standards,” she added.

Odiri also highlighted BAT’s new corporate agenda to build a better tomorrow aimed at reducing the health impact of its business, noting that the transformation of BAT is also closely linked to its corporate social investment and environmental, social and governance objectives. She stated that BAT Nigeria funds the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (Ltd/Gte) (BATNF) with one per cent of its revenue and is considering increasing the percentage of the funding as it looks forward to executing more agro-projects that impact the lives of Nigerians.

Other members of the NBCC delegation who were present include Mr Seyi Adeyemi, Vice President, NBCC; Mrs Theresa Ananyi, Hon Life Vice President; Mrs Anne Rinu, Head of the Advocacy Committee; and Mrs Ejiroghene Kajoh, Assistant Director, Membership.

